Boilermaker 2022: Race registration numbers and schedule

The Boilermaker Road Race is returning to its typical July schedule this year after changes had to be made over the last two years due to the pandemic.
In 2020 the race moved completely virtual, allowing people to participate on their own and send their times to the organizers. In 2021, the event was held in October instead of July with lower race caps.
Like many other road races across the country, it’s a slow but steady return to normal.
The registration numbers for this year are low but higher than October’s race.
Here are this year’s numbers:
- 15K race: 7,618
- 5K race: 2,780
- Wheelchair race: 38
- At-home participants: 192
The 5K race starts at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 10. The wheelchair race will begin at 7:45 a.m. and the 15K will kick off at 8 a.m.