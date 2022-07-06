Boilermaker 2022: Road closures and shuttle schedules

UTICA, N.Y. – The Boilermaker Road Race returns this Sunday and drivers should expect road closures and some traffic delays around the course during race time.
The following road closures will be in place starting at 2 a.m. on July 10:
- Court Street from Schuyler Street to Fay Street
- Varick Street (entire road)
- Columbia Street from Varick Street to Schuyler Street
- Whitesboro Street from Lafayette Street to Schuyler Street
- Lafayette Street west of Varick Street
These closures will begin at 5:30 a.m.:
- Route 5S westbound at Culver ramp
- Dwyer Avenue
- Beechgrove Place from Gilbert to Florence streets
- Culver Avenue from Bleecker Street north
- Routes 12/8/5 at Burrstone Road all entrances and exits
- Burrstone Road from Sunset Avenue to Old Burrstone Road
The following intersections will remain open for cross traffic until 6:30 a.m.:
- Welshbush Road
- Albany Street
- Sherman Drive
- Oneida Street
- Genesee Street
- Campbell Avenue until 6:45 a.m.
A shuttle service will be provided for runners participating in Sunday’s races. For the 5K, runners can park at ConMed on Chenango Road at French Road in Utica and take the shuttle to the start from 5:30 to 6:45 a.m.
Birnie Bus will run a shuttle for 15K runners. Pick-ups are located near the finish line at the corner of Court and State streets and near the back of the post-race party on Whitesboro Street. Buses will run from 5:30 - 7 a.m.