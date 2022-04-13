Boilermaker aims to get underprivileged communities more involved through new Access Program

UTICA, N.Y. – The Boilermaker Road Race is launching a new program to get immigrants, refugees and underprivileged communities more involved in the annual event.
The Access Program will provide a select number of first-time runners with free entry into the 15K or 5K road races, as well as sneakers and training assistance if needed.
“The Boilermaker was conceived as an event to give back to the community by Earle Reed in 1978,” said Mark Donovan, Boilermaker president. “As we enter our 45th year, it’s clear that this race that has become ingrained into the community is so much more than a race. With the generous support of our friends at Wolfspeed and The Sneaker Store, we hope to build on this legacy, fostering participation through diversity and inclusion.”
Boilermaker officials are working with local community organizations to find people eligible and interested in participating in the program.
