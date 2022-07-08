Boilermaker Health and Wellness Expo kicks off at MVCC

UTICA, N.Y. – The Mohawk Valley Health System Health and Wellness Expo kicked off at Mohawk Valley Community College’s Jorgensen Athletic Center in Utica on Friday.
The expo is held ahead of the Boilermaker Road Race each year so participants can pick up their packets and get their race incentives. There are also vendors, exhibitors and food trucks as well as the Boilermaker Store where people can buy official merchandise.
Community members are welcome to attend the expo as well.
The event will continue until 7 p.m. Friday and go from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.