Boilermaker health and wellness expo returns to MVCC's Utica campus

UTICA, N.Y. – The Boilermaker team and sponsors are gearing up for the annual Mohawk Valley Health System Health & Wellness Expo, which will take place at the Mohawk Valley Community College campus in Utica this weekend.
The expo features vendors from across the area and is open to the entire community. There is also a Boilermaker store where people can buy merchandise.
Boilermaker participants can also pick up their race numbers and information packets during the event.
During the last Boilermaker event in October of 2021, the expo was held at Sangertown Square because classes were in session at MVCC.
Organizers are looking forward to returning to the venue.
"It is a great feeling to be back to normal and be back at the Jorgensen Center at the college and to see the many exhibitors that weren't here over the last two years, as well as the attendees -- so super excited for this weekend," said Debbie Kessler, who coordinates the event.
The expo will take place Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.