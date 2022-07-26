Boilermaker mural unveiled in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A 50-foot mural paying homage to the Boilermaker Road Race was unveiled in Utica Monday.
Local artist, Rachel Olson, who ran the race for the first time in 2018, painted the mural on the south side of the Boilermaker corporation office at 805 Court St.
Olson started the first phase of sketching the design on June 6 and painted from June 11 to July 9. She estimated it took about 150 hours to finish the mural.
“The first day I mixed colors. I spent 11 hours just painting shirts,” she recalled. “The next day, I spent seven hours just painting flesh,” she said.
Olson also teaches seventh-grade English Language Arts at Frankfort-Schuyler Middle School.