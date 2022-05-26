Boilermaker officials drop COVID-19 vaccine requirement for race participants

UTICA, N.Y. – Boilermaker officials have updated the COVID-19 policy for this year's events and will not require proof of vaccination or a negative test to participate.
The vaccination or test requirement was implemented as a pandemic precaution, but race officials say safety guidelines for large events have changed and they have revised their policy accordingly.
“We have been closely monitoring the path of COVID-19 since February of 2020 and our priority has always been the safety of our participants, staff, volunteers and community,” said Mark Donovan, president of the Boilermaker. “When we opened registration in March, our policy was in line with what had become the standard for events of all sizes and with all city and state guidelines. Shortly afterward, that standard changed and we have seen large-scale events being held safely with zero restrictions locally, regionally and nationally.”
People who are uncomfortable participating in person can choose to run in the Boilermaker “Home Edition.” This allows people to run 15K or 5K from July 1 - 10 and receive their pint glass and medal or pin by mail.
Officials say they will continue to monitor public health changes and the policy is still subject to change.
For more information or to register for this year’s Boilermaker, visit www.boilermaker.com.