Boilermaker Walk returns to race event schedule this summer

UTICA, N.Y. – The Boilermaker Walk is returning this summer as part of the race’s weekend of events following a four-year hiatus.
The walk will be held on Saturday, July 9, at the Mohawk Valley Community College Utica campus starting at noon.
Participants can sign up for a three- or four-mile walk, which will go through either TR Proctor Park or FT Proctor Park depending on the course.
“As part of the Boilermaker’s efforts to help our community get back to normal, we are very excited to bring back the popular Boilermaker Walk this year,” said Mark Donovan, president of the Boilermaker. “We recognize that not everyone is physically able to participate in either of our road races, but want to be part of the Boilermaker experience. The walks provide them an opportunity to participate in race weekend, and fall in line with our mission to help change people’s lives in a positive way.”
Registration for the walk opened Wednesday, June 8. The cost is $8 and all participants will get a bib and pin.
For more information or to register, click here.