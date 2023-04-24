Charity bib spots still available for 2023 Boilermaker

UTICA, N.Y. – While the Boilermaker 15K is at capacity, there’s still an opportunity to participate in the race through the Charity Bib Program.
This allows people to run on behalf of one of 11 pre-selected charities by raising a minimum of $500 for the organization. The runner will wear a bib representing the charity on race day.
This year’s charity partners are:
- Humane CNY
- Pause 4 All Paws
- Griffin’s Guardians
- Salvation Army Syracuse Area Services
- American Cancer Society
- Jessica’s Heroes Foundation
- YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley
- Mohawk Valley Latino Association
- On My Team 16
- Salvation Army of Rome
- Hospice & Palliative Care Inc.
The charities with bibs left are the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley, Jessica’s Heroes, On My Team 16 and the American Cancer Society.
For more information on the program or how to participate, click here.
There are also 725 spots still available for the 5K race.