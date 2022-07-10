Ethiopian elite runner breaks Boilermaker 15K record

UTICA, N.Y. -- A course record was broken during the 15K Boilermaker Road Race on Sunday with Jemal Yimer Mekonnen, of Ethiopia, crossing the finish line in 42 minutes and 38 seconds. The previous record was 42 minutes and 46 seconds.
Mekonnen was followed closely behind by Edwin Kimutai of Kenya who finished at 42:40.
Many runners attributed faster times to the cooler weather and low humidity Sunday morning. When the race started at 8 a.m., temperatures were in the 50’s.
To see the top finishers in each division below:
Men’s
- Jemal Yimer Mekonnen, Ethiopia – 48:38
- Edwin Kimutai, Kenya – 42:40
- Sam Chelanga, USA – 43:09
- Shadrack Kimini Korir, Kenya – 43:23
- Biya Simbassa, USA – 43:37
Women’s
- Rosemary Wanjiru, Kenya – 48:54
- Veronicah Nyaru Wanjiru, Kenya – 49:15
- Mary Munanu, Kenya – 49:29
- Biruktayit Degefa, Ethiopia – 49:33
- Carrie Verdon, USA – 49:35
