First wave of registration opens for 45th Boilermaker Road Race

The first stage of registration for the 45th Boilermaker opened at noon Thursday, which is for runners who participated in last year’s race or rolled over their registration.
These participants were notified if they qualified to register during this wave.
Open registration begins March 11.
This year’s 15K race is capped at 14,500 runners, and 4,500 for the 5K.
Participants must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test to run in the events this year.
For more information or to register, click here.