Limited spots left for 2023 Boilermaker Road Race

UTICA, N.Y. – There are limited spots left for the 2023 Boilermaker Road Race as both the 5K and 15K approach their respective maximum capacities.
The caps were lowered this year after only about half the expected participants registered last year.
The 15K cap went from 14,500 to 8,500 and the 5K went from 4,500 to 3,500.
Officials say the spots are filling up fast and they’ve had about 100 people signing up per day.
“It’s first come first serve, and people should watch their emails,” said Boilermaker President Mark Donovan. “If something comes up you get an email, and you will have 48 hours to conduct that transaction if you don’t you go to the bottom of the list.
The Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, July 9.
For more information or to register, click here.