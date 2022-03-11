 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida
and Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow could produce snowfall rates of
1-2 inches per hour for a time late tonight into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Open registration begins for 2022 Boilermaker Road Race

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. – Open registration began Friday for the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race, which will return to its typical July date after a temporary switch to fall last year.

Priority registration for last year’s runners opened on March 3, but Friday anyone could sign up starting at noon.

Organizers say more than 3,300 people, or about 55%, of last those eligible registered during the early access period.

This year’s 15K race is capped at 14,500 runners and the 5K will be cut off at 4,500.

Participants in this year’s races must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test ahead of the event.

For more information or to register, click here.

First-time Boilermaker runners are eligible to apply for the Go the Distance training team ahead of the race. To fill out an application, click here.

Recommended for you