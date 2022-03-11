Open registration begins for 2022 Boilermaker Road Race

UTICA, N.Y. – Open registration began Friday for the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race, which will return to its typical July date after a temporary switch to fall last year.
Priority registration for last year’s runners opened on March 3, but Friday anyone could sign up starting at noon.
Organizers say more than 3,300 people, or about 55%, of last those eligible registered during the early access period.
This year’s 15K race is capped at 14,500 runners and the 5K will be cut off at 4,500.
Participants in this year’s races must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test ahead of the event.
For more information or to register, click here.
First-time Boilermaker runners are eligible to apply for the Go the Distance training team ahead of the race. To fill out an application, click here.