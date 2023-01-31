Open registration for 2023 Boilermaker begins Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. – More than 4,600 people signed up for the 2023 Boilermaker Road Race during priority registration, and starting Feb. 1, anyone can register.
Priority registration, which allows those who registered last year to sign up first, ends Tuesday night.
Boilermaker officials lowered the caps this year to 8,500 for the 15K and 3,500 for the 5K. So far, 3,750 have signed up for the 15K and 860 for the 5K, leaving plenty of spots left for interested runners.
Those who are signing up for the 15K for the first time this year can also apply to be a part of the Go the Distance team, which provides motivation and support to first-time runners through group training sessions leading up to the race. Only 10 people will be selected to join the training team based on their application explaining why they decided to run the race.
The Go the Distance application will be available on wktv.com in a few weeks.
Open registration begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. at www.boilermaker.com.