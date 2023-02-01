Open registration for 2023 Boilermaker underway; 15K already halfway to capacity

Open registration for the 2023 Boilermaker Road Race started Wednesday morning and by noon, the 15K was past halfway to capacity.
During priority registration from Jan. 9 - 31, more than 3,700 runners signed up for the 15K. Then, during the first two hours of open registration, about 1,000 more people registered for a total of nearly 4,800.
The cap for this year’s 15K is 8,500.
More than 1,100 people have registered for the 5K so far. That race is capped at 3,500.
As of Wednesday, there were five wheelchair registrants and 47 people who signed up to participate virtually by running the race on their own and sending in their time.
Those who are signing up for the 15K for the first time this year can also apply to be a part of the Go the Distance team, which provides motivation and support to first-time runners through group training sessions leading up to the race. Only 10 people will be selected to join the training team based on their application explaining why they decided to run the race.
The Go the Distance application will be available on wktv.com in a few weeks.