Priority registration begins for 2023 Boilermaker Road Race

  • Updated
Runners who ran the Boilermaker in 2022 can register for this year's race starting Jan. 9, 2023.

Priority registration opened Monday for the 2023 Boilermaker Road Race to give runners from last year a chance to sign up before the general public.

This first round of registration provides guaranteed entry to the race as long as runners sign up by Jan. 31. Participants who are eligible for priority registration were notified via email.

Just a few hours after registration opened at 10 a.m., nearly 1,300 people already signed up for the 15K and 215 for the 5K.

Officials have set lower race caps for 2023, stopping at 8,500 for the 15K and 3,500 for the 5K. In 2022, about 7,600 people registered for the 15K.

“We have to be smart. We can’t plan for 19K people when we know we are only going to get 13K,” said Mark Donovan, president of the Boilermaker Road Race.

Registration opens for the general public on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

