Registration open for Utica National Kids' Run

UTICA, N.Y. – Registration opened Monday for the Utica National Kids Run, which is returning to the Boilermaker schedule this summer after temporarily going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A key component of the pathway back to normalcy is the return of an in-person Utica National Kids’ Run. The Boilermaker is so excited that the kids will be able to get back out on the pavement and experience the joys of running,” said Mark Donovan, Boilermaker President. “We are grateful for the energy, partnership and support that the Utica National team brings to the event and our area's kids.”
The kids run will be held at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica on Saturday, July 9, the day before the main Boilermaker events.
Registration is only available online and will be open until 5 p.m. on June 24.
