Romanchuk breaks his own record in the 2022 Boilermaker Wheelchair Race

  • Updated
Boilermaker Start Line

UTICA, N.Y. – The 2022 Boilermaker Wheelchair Race champion, Daniel Romanchuk, broke his own record time Sunday morning finishing in 31 minutes and 33 seconds. His previous record was 31:45.

Romanchuk, of Illinois, also won the Boilermaker Wheelchair races in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Here are the top finishers in each division:

Men’s

  • Daniel Romanchuk of Champaign, Illinois – 31:33
  • Herman Garic of Utica, N.Y. – 35:25
  • James Senbeta of Chicago, Illinois – 35:37
  • Krige Schabort of Rome, Georgia – 36:04
  • Alexandre Dupont of Clarenceville, QC – 36:05

Women’s

  • Jenna Fesemyer of Champaign, Illinois – 43:01
  • Emelia Perry of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – 46:18
  • Michelle Wheeler of Argyle, Texas – 46:19
  • Hannah Babalola of Newark, New Jersey – 47:39
  • Aerelle Jones of Nicholasville, Kentucky – 51:49

