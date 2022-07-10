Romanchuk breaks the course record he previously held in the 2022 Boilermaker Wheelchair Race

UTICA, N.Y. – The 2022 Boilermaker Wheelchair Race champion, Daniel Romanchuk, broke his own record time Sunday morning finishing in 31 minutes and 33 seconds. His previous record was 31:45.
Romanchuk, of Illinois, also won the Boilermaker Wheelchair races in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Here are the top finishers in each division:
Men’s
- Daniel Romanchuk of Champaign, Illinois – 31:33
- Herman Garic of Utica, N.Y. – 35:25
- James Senbeta of Chicago, Illinois – 35:37
- Krige Schabort of Rome, Georgia – 36:04
- Alexandre Dupont of Clarenceville, QC – 36:05
Women’s
- Jenna Fesemyer of Champaign, Illinois – 43:01
- Emelia Perry of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – 46:18
- Michelle Wheeler of Argyle, Texas – 46:19
- Hannah Babalola of Newark, New Jersey – 47:39
- Aerelle Jones of Nicholasville, Kentucky – 51:49