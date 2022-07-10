Top finishers in the 2022 Boilermaker 5K Road Race

Michael Hennelly, 22, of Suffern, New York, won the 2022 Boilermaker 5K Road Race Sunday morning, crossing the finish line in just over 16 minutes.
The race was the first event of the day kicking off at 7:15 a.m.
The top female finisher was 32-year-old Tricia Longo from Waterford, New York, with a time of 17:48.
Here are the top five in each division:
Men’s
- Michael Hennelly, Suffern, N.Y. – 16:04
- Tyler J. Vega, Elkton, Maryland – 16:30
- D. Casey Malloy, New Hartford, N.Y. – 16:59
- Juan Angel Martinez Jamesville, N.Y. – 17:31
- Matthew Hanna, Sauquoit, N.Y. – 17:33
Women’s
- Tricia Longo, Waterford, N.Y. – 17:49
- Veronica Dailey, Addison, N.Y. – 18:29
- Lejla Hrelja, Schenectady, N.Y. – 19:19
- Ashley Rathbun, Springfield, N.J. – 20:05
- Mallory Kraeger, Lyons Falls, N.Y. – 20:43
