Boxing Hall of Fame names Canastota's Graziano as 'Parade of Champions' Grand Marshal

CANASTOTA, N.Y. - The International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota has named Tony Graziano as the Grand Marshal for this year's 'Parade of Champions' that takes place during induction weekend in June.
A figure within the sport of boxing for over half a century as a promoter, manager, and trainer, Graziano is a Canastota resident who recently celebrated his 100th birthday.
"What a wonderful thing," said Graziano. "I'm happy to be the Parade of Champions Grand Marshal this year and look forward to seeing all the boxing fans in Canastota for the Hall of Fame Weekend."
In addition to his career in boxing, Graziano owned and operated Graziano's Restaurant and Inn, which became a staple of Canastota for over 70 years.
An Army paratrooper in World War II and two-time Purple Heart recipient, the 100-year-old also had a hand in helping to establish the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1989.
"Tony Graziano is a huge part of Canastota's rich boxing history," said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy." Anyone who ever set foot in his legendary boxing-themed restaurant realized what a great ambassador for the village and the sport he is, and it is so appropriate that he will lead the parade the same year he celebrated his milestone 100th birthday.
"It will be a fantastic day when one of Canastota's own leads the Parade of Champions through the streets of his hometown."
The 2022 International Boxing Hall of Fame induction weekend will take place from June 9-12. It will be a "trilogy induction" honoring the Classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to the cancellation of the previous two induction weekends amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Parade of Champions' will take place on June 12th at noon, going through the streets of downtown Canastota to the grounds of the Hall of Fame.
With three classes being enshrined, this year's induction ceremony will be held at the Turning Stone Casino Resort Events Center following the parade at 2:30 p.m.
For more information on Graziano and Boxing Hall of Fame induction weekend, visit ibhof.com.