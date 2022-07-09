WKTV Race Analyst Nate Getman gives his thoughts on the upcoming Boilermaker Road Race, which sees the return of Elite runners for the first time since 2019.
Breaking down the 2022 Boilermaker Elite field
Spencer Davidson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today