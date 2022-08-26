Camden to rely on large group of mature senior leaders, depth as they look for deep playoff run

CAMDEN, N.Y. - After a couple of seasons on the rise, the Camden football team is ready to take the next step and contend for a deep postseason run.
The Blue Devils finished 5-3 last year for the program's first winning season since 2012. With that, they broke a 10-year playoff drought, but the run was short-lived as they fell to Syracuse ITC in the Section III Class B quarterfinals.
With a very experienced squad including a class of 21 seniors, Camden is motivated to take the sting from last year's playoff exit and turn it into a much deeper playoff run.
The team expects to be well-balanced in all areas of the game, and sport a lot of depth, which will give them a multitude of options come game time.
Some key returning players include:
- Connor Dean, senior QB/DB
- Noah Morse, senior RB/DB
- Gavin Kue, senior OL/DL
- Connor MacArthur, senior TE/DE
- Josh Salsman, senior OL/DL
- Tyler Spencer, senior C/DL/LB
- Ryan Beulac, senior OL/DL
- Robert Jackson, senior WR/DB
- Lyle Walker, senior OL/DL
- Joe Doran, senior OL/DL
- Trey Kimball, senior RB/LB
- Gavin Sleeman, senior OL/DL
- Josh Plumley, senior WR/DB
- Brian Gonzalez, junior WR/QB/DB
Some key newcomers include:
- Jeff Flatt, junior RB/LB
- Trey O'Rourke, junior RB/DB
- Isaac Lynch, sophomore TE/DE
- Carson Kimmel, sophomore TE/LB
The team's two main focuses this season are being mentally tough, and working together as one unit. The Blue Devils play tug-of-war in practice to illustrate that if you don't all pull together, you won't succeed.
Head coach Jake Bates said that the thing that has impressed him most in camp so far is the maturity of the senior leaders. He thinks that group will play a vital part in keeping the team focused on the task at hand.
Camden opens the season on Friday, September 9, at home against Chittenango. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.