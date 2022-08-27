Clinton looking to make a splash in '22-23 behind rejuvenated senior class

Clinton, N.Y. - The Clinton Warriors are back under second year coach Jason Alexander, representing Class C. Last season, the team finished with a 2-6 win-loss record, ranking sixth overall in the league, and failing to make the post-season.
Key returning players this year include:
- Stephen Copperwheat, senior, OL/DL
- Ryan Chmielewski, senior, QB/DB
- Caden Hinderling, senior, TE/DE
- Cameron Maline, senior, RB/DB
- Benjamin Pelkey, junior, OL/LB
- James Klein, senior, OL/DL
- Gabe Bellamy, senior, OL/DL
Key newcomers include:
- Kooper Kulpa, senior RB/DB
- Aiden Wilcox, senior, WR/LB
- John Falbo, senior, OL/DL
- Ronan Milne, sophomore WR/DB
- Zach Spaven, sophomore RB/LB
The Warriors will look to attack defenses via the passing game as quarterback Ryan Chmielewski returns for his senior season, along with slot receiver Cam Maline and a big threat at the tight end position in Caden Hinderling.
Clinton will open its regular season on September 9 at Bishop Ludden for a 6:30 pm kick-off.