Clinton looking to make a splash in '22-23 behind rejuvenated senior class

  • Updated
  • 0

Clinton, N.Y. - The Clinton Warriors are back under second year coach Jason Alexander, representing Class C. Last season, the team finished with a 2-6 win-loss record, ranking sixth overall in the league, and failing to make the post-season.

Key returning players this year include:

  • Stephen Copperwheat, senior, OL/DL
  • Ryan Chmielewski, senior, QB/DB
  • Caden Hinderling, senior, TE/DE
  • Cameron Maline, senior, RB/DB
  • Benjamin Pelkey, junior, OL/LB
  • James Klein, senior, OL/DL
  • Gabe Bellamy, senior, OL/DL

Key newcomers include:

  • Kooper Kulpa, senior RB/DB
  • Aiden Wilcox, senior, WR/LB
  • John Falbo, senior, OL/DL
  • Ronan Milne, sophomore WR/DB
  • Zach Spaven, sophomore RB/LB

The Warriors will look to attack defenses via the passing game as quarterback Ryan Chmielewski returns for his senior season, along with slot receiver Cam Maline and a big threat at the tight end position in Caden Hinderling.  

Clinton will open its regular season on September 9 at Bishop Ludden for a 6:30 pm kick-off. 

