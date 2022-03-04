 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Colgate begins title defense with dominant win over Bucknell in Patriot League quarterfinals

  • 0

HAMILTON, N.Y. - The Colgate University men's basketball team entered the postseason knowing that the target is on their back, and the top-seeded Raiders showed exactly why in their 96-68 blowout win over nine-seed Bucknell in the Patriot League quarterfinals at Cotterell Court, Thursday.

The Raiders shot the lights out all night. They converted at a 61.29% clip in the first half, only to top that by shooting 72.41% in the second.

Their deep ball was working as well, going 13-for-19 from three-point land to finish at a ridiculous 68.4% for the game.

Jack Ferguson lead the charge offensively with a career-high 28 points, on 10-for-12 shooting, to go along with five assists, and seven rebounds.

Nelly Cummings (15 pts.), Jeff Woodward (11 pts.), and Keegan Records (10 pts.) all reached double-figures as well.

It was a total team effort in Hamilton with perhaps the most impressive stat from the night being the 30 total assists team-wide.

The Raiders also out-muscled the Bison in the paint, outscoring Bucknell 50-28 inside.

The win was their 13th straight and improves their record to 21-11 this season.

Their next test comes in the Patriot League semifinals on Sunday, where they'll host four-seed Lehigh at 2 p.m.

Recommended for you