Colgate begins title defense with dominant win over Bucknell in Patriot League quarterfinals

HAMILTON, N.Y. - The Colgate University men's basketball team entered the postseason knowing that the target is on their back, and the top-seeded Raiders showed exactly why in their 96-68 blowout win over nine-seed Bucknell in the Patriot League quarterfinals at Cotterell Court, Thursday.
The Raiders shot the lights out all night. They converted at a 61.29% clip in the first half, only to top that by shooting 72.41% in the second.
Their deep ball was working as well, going 13-for-19 from three-point land to finish at a ridiculous 68.4% for the game.
Jack Ferguson lead the charge offensively with a career-high 28 points, on 10-for-12 shooting, to go along with five assists, and seven rebounds.
Nelly Cummings (15 pts.), Jeff Woodward (11 pts.), and Keegan Records (10 pts.) all reached double-figures as well.
It was a total team effort in Hamilton with perhaps the most impressive stat from the night being the 30 total assists team-wide.
The Raiders also out-muscled the Bison in the paint, outscoring Bucknell 50-28 inside.
The win was their 13th straight and improves their record to 21-11 this season.
Their next test comes in the Patriot League semifinals on Sunday, where they'll host four-seed Lehigh at 2 p.m.