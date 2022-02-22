 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. An
inch plus of rainfall is also forecast, with more possible in
higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County. The peak
time for both rain and snowmelt will be Tuesday afternoon and
evening, though any resulting flood problems may linger
through Wednesday. Significant rises in streams and rivers
may lead to ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in
streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice
jams occur, flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Colgate clinches third straight outright Patriot League regular season title and extend win streak to 10 against American

  • 0

HAMILTON, N.Y. - For the third straight season, the Colgate University Raiders men's basketball team will enter the Patriot League postseason tournament as the number one seed.

The Raiders beat American University 63-49 at Cotterell Court, Monday, to earn the outright Patriot League regular season title and extend their winning streak to 10 straight.

Colgate shot the ball well from the field, shooting 42.1% overall and 33.3% from three-point range, including 6-16 from deep in the second half.

Jack Ferguson lead the charge in the points column, putting up 15 in the game with Tucker Richardson chipping in 13.

Keegan Records notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Raiders improve to 18-11 overall, 14-2 in Patriot League play, and 11-1 at home this season with the win.

They'll hit the road for their penultimate game of the regular season on Wednesday when they visit Holy Cross.

For highlights from the contest, click on the video above

CORRECTION: In one highlight, Jack Ferguson is incorrectly referred to as Tucker Richardson.

