Colgate clinches third straight outright Patriot League regular season title and extend win streak to 10 against American

HAMILTON, N.Y. - For the third straight season, the Colgate University Raiders men's basketball team will enter the Patriot League postseason tournament as the number one seed.
The Raiders beat American University 63-49 at Cotterell Court, Monday, to earn the outright Patriot League regular season title and extend their winning streak to 10 straight.
Colgate shot the ball well from the field, shooting 42.1% overall and 33.3% from three-point range, including 6-16 from deep in the second half.
Jack Ferguson lead the charge in the points column, putting up 15 in the game with Tucker Richardson chipping in 13.
Keegan Records notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Raiders improve to 18-11 overall, 14-2 in Patriot League play, and 11-1 at home this season with the win.
They'll hit the road for their penultimate game of the regular season on Wednesday when they visit Holy Cross.
For highlights from the contest, click on the video above
CORRECTION: In one highlight, Jack Ferguson is incorrectly referred to as Tucker Richardson.