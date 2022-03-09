 Skip to main content
Colgate gets set to face Navy as program goes for third Patriot League title in the last five years

3-8-22 Colgate men's basketball

HAMILTON, N.Y. - The Colgate University men's basketball team is one sleep away from their shot at a second straight Patriot League title.

The top-seeded Raiders will face two-seed Navy in the Patriot League final at Cotterell Court on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Colgate is going for it's fifth overall Patriot League title, third in the last five years under 11th year head coach Matt Langel.

The winner receives an automatic bid into the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.

