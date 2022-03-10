Colgate holds off second half Navy surge to win second straight Patriot League title

HAMILTON, N.Y. - The top-seeded Colgate Raiders have booked their ticket to the Big Dance for the second straight year after topping two-seed Navy 74-58 in the Patriot League final at Cotterell Court, Thursday.
The win gives the program its fifth conference title all-time, and third in the last four years.
Colgate came out firing in the first half, shooting nearly 67% (14-for-21) from the field, while going 4-for-8 from three-point land to open up a 40-22 lead at the break.
Despite being up by 20 early in the second half, an 18-2 run for Navy brought the Midshipmen back within six before the Raiders recovered and shut the door for good.
Colgate shot 56.1% from the field in the game, while knocking down eight threes on 17 attempts (47.1%).
Five different Raiders reached double-figures in scoring.
Jack Ferguson lead the way offensively with 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Nelly Cummings had 15 points, Tucker Richardson and Jeff Woodward each put in 12, and Oliver Lynch-Daniels dropped 10.
Colgate has now won it's last 15 straight games, a new program record and improves to 23-11 this season.
The Raiders now wait until Selection Sunday to find out where and who they'll play in the first round the NCAA Division I Tournament.
For highlights and post-game reaction from the title-clinching win, click on the video above