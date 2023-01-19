Colgate men's basketball earns best start to conference play in program history with road win over Holy Cross

WORCESTER, MA - The Colgate University men's basketball team made history, Wednesday, beating Holy Cross 77-71 on the road to solidify the program's best start to conference play all-time at 7-0 in the Patriot League.
The win improved upon the previous best 6-0 start set in the 1996-97 season.
"Conference games are really hard to win and every game is important. That's what makes college basketball so special," said Raiders head coach Matt Langel. "Finding ways to win when you don't shoot your best helps put you on a path toward reaching your goal and that's really important."
Not only did the Raiders make history with the victory, but the team also extended its overall winning streak to seven straight games, and road winning streak to five straight.
It was Colgate's 13th consecutive win over Holy Cross dating back to 2017.
Keegan Records led the scoring with 18 points, followed by Braeden Smith dropping 17. Jeff Woodward was a big factor in the game as well, as the big man put in 12.
"We've proven over time that there are a lot of different layers to our team," said Langel. "We have depth and individual talent, but there's also a recognition of doing what it takes to win the game we're in."
Colgate improves to 13-7 overall and returns home to face American for a 2 p.m. tip-off on Saturday.