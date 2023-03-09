Colgate men's basketball rolls to third straight Patriot League, punches ticket to March Madness with convincing win over Lafayette

HAMILTON, N.Y. - Three-peat complete!
Keegan Records scored 21 points, and Tucker Richardson had a triple-double as top-seeded Colgate won its third consecutive Patriot League Tournament championship with a 79-61 victory over six-seeded Lafayette, at Cotterell Court, Wednesday.
The Raiders beat the Leopards for the third time this season, winning their ninth straight game.
Records finished 9-of-10 shooting and blocked five shots.
Richardson, the Patriot League Player of the year, had double-doubles in the first two tournament games, and finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists — the first Colgate triple-double since Adonal Foyle in 1997. Josh Rivera led the Leopards with 13 points.
With the win, the Raiders punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year, fourth time in five years, and sixth time overall.
Colgate will learn its first round match-up opponent, and location, during the NCAA Division I Selection Show on Sunday.
