Colgate men's ice hockey preparing for tough challenge against Quinnipiac in ECAC semifinals

HAMILTON, N.Y. - The Colgate men's ice hockey team is getting ready to head to Lake Placid, where they will take on top-seed Quinnipiac in the ECAC semifinals on Friday.
The five-seed Raiders come off an emotional best-of-three series win over four-seed Cornell in the quarterfinals, where they fell in Game 1 before rattling off two straight wins in Games 2 and 3 to stave off elimination and advance to championship weekend.
Colgate makes its second straight appearance in the conference semifinals, they lost 5-4 to St. Lawrence in this round last season.
With an altered format due to COVID-19, however, that game was played at St. Lawrence University, as opposed to it's traditional four-team neutral location format at Herb Brooks Arena where it has been since 2014, and from 1993-2002 before that.
This will be Colgate's first appearance at championship weekend in Lake Placid since 2015 when the team fell 4-2 to Harvard.
The 18-17-4 Raiders have lost twice to the nationally-ranked No. 6 Bobcats twice in the regular season this year, 5-1 and 4-0.
Head Coach Don Vaughan also revealed that the team will be without leading scorer Colton Young this weekend, after he left Game 1 against Cornell with an injury, making it even more of a challenge to overcome.
However, with the hot play of Mitch Benson in net, and the solid overall performance with five wins in their last seven games, the Raiders are embracing the task ahead.
Colgate and Quinnipiac square off in the semifinal contest at Herb Brooks Arena at 4 p.m. on Friday.
The winner of that game will face the winner of two-seed Clarkson and three-seed Harvard on Saturday for the ECAC title.