Colgate men's ice hockey team celebrates championship more than three decades in the making as sights turn to NCAA Tournament

HAMILTON, N.Y. - The Colgate University men's ice hockey team entered Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, site of the 1980 "Miracle on Ice," and created an underdog championship story of their own.
The 5-seed Raiders beat 1-seed Quinnipiac in double-overtime in the ECAC semifinals before topping 2-seed Harvard to capture the ECAC Tournament title for the first time in 33 years. This after previously dispatching 12-seed Dartmouth in the first round and 4-seed St. Lawrence in a best-of-three quarterfinals series.
It was the program's second ECAC postseason championship all-time, and the first since 1990.
Now, the Raiders turn their sights to the NCAA Division I Tournament, where they'll make the program's sixth overall appearance and first since 2014.
Entering the national rankings this week for the first time since January 2018 following their ECAC title run, cracking the polls at No. 19, Colgate will face No. 3 Michigan in the first round of the Big Dance at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Friday.
The last time Colgate won the ECAC Tournament title, the Raiders made it all the way to the national championship game, where they fell 7-3 to Wisconsin. It was the program's only national championship appearance, and Colgate (men's hockey) hasn't been back to the Frozen Four since.
This year's Raiders squad (19-15-5) will look to continue its underdog story and return to the Frozen Four for the first time since 1990 as they begin their NCAA Tournament quest in the first round against the Wolverines with puck drop on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
The game will be television live nationally on ESPN U.
NEWSChannel 2 caught up with members of the team to discuss the recent ECAC title victory. To hear what the Raiders had to say, click on the video above