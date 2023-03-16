Colgate relishing chance to make noise on big stage with third straight March Madness appearance

DES MOINES, IA - The Colgate University men's basketball team has touched down in Des Moines for their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, fourth in the past five years, and sixth all-time.
After three-peating as the Patriot League champions, the Raiders have drawn the 15-seed and will face 2-seed Texas, the fifth-ranked team nationwide overall, in the first round of the Midwest Region in March Madness, on Thursday.
It's a familiar position for the Raiders, who will once again be considered the underdog on the national stage, as they look for the program's first NCAA tournament win.
In the last three attempts, Colgate came close, holding late leads against both Tennessee (2019) and Arkansas (2021) respectively, while losing to Wisconsin last season 67-60. However, members of the team said that scoring lulls in each game is what kept them from being able to pull off the upsets.
This year's team is looking for more consistency across the 40 minutes in order to give themselves the best chance.
A positive for the Raiders heading into this year's first round match-up is that the team sports one of the best offenses in the country. So far this season, Colgate ranks first in the nation in three-point field goal percentage (40.8%), second in overall field goal percentage (51.4%), second in effective field goal percentage (58.5%), second in assist-to-turnover ration (1.82), and third in assists per game (18.6).
The Raiders have also been rolling, winning 20 of the team's last 21 games. However, this is a different animal.
Texas, much like Colgate, is 28-6 this season, and finished 3-3 in the team's final six regular season games before running the table in the Big 12 Tournament. The Longhorns upset the top-seed and defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks with a 20-point 76-56 rout in the Big 12 championship game.
Texas has also led the Big 12 in scoring this season with 78.8 points per game throughout the season.
This will be the first ever meeting between Colgate and Texas, the Raiders have not faced a Big 12 opponent since Dec. 5, 2015, when they fell to TCU on the road. Their last win against a Big 12 opponent was against the Horned Frogs on Dec. 9, 1973.
So it'll be another tough test for Colgate as the Raiders hope that the third time is the charm for their consecutive March Madness appearances to yield the program's first Tournament win.
Tip-off between 15-seed Colgate and 2-seed Texas is on Thursday at 7:25 p.m. The game will be televised live on TBS.
To hear from Raiders head coach Matt Langel, and players, click on the video above