Colgate to induct 14 new members into Hall of Honor this fall

HAMILTON, N.Y. - Colgate University Athletics announced its Hall of Honor Class of 2022 inductees, Friday, with 14 new members set to be immortalized on campus this fall.
The Class of 2022 is made up of eight men and six women, who have combined to earn the school 31 conference championships across 21 different sports throughout their careers.
"It is an honor and a delight to welcome this distinguished class of inductees to the Hall of Honor this fall," said Colgate Vice President and Director of Athletics, Dr. Nicki Moore. "Each inductee has made a remarkable impact on their sport, athletics at Colgate, and our university. These former student-athletes, coaches, and administrators represent excellence in every field and every arena, and I look forward to celebrating them during Homecoming weekend."
The addition of these 14 members brings the total number of immortalized Raiders up to 262.
Below is the full Class of 2022 inductees:
- Jackie Adlam ('09) - women's volleyball
- Peter Baum ('13) - men's lacrosse
- Bob Benson - men's and women's swimming & diving coach
- Malissa Burke ('04) - women's basketball
- Elise DeRoo ('12) - women's cross country and track & field
- Nicole D'Orazio ('98) - women's soccer
- Reed Hagmann ('05) - men's tennis
- Braden Houston - men's and women's ice hockey coach, men's golf coach, athletics administrator
- Elena Isaac ('04) - softball
- Chris Johnson ('13) - men's cross country and track & field
- Gavin McCarney ('14) - football
- Katie McVeigh ('06) - women's lacrosse
- Tyrone Russell ('03) - men's track & field
- Seth Schaeffer ('98) - men's basketball
The Class of 2022 will be honored during a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24.
For more on each inductee and information regarding the ceremony, click here.