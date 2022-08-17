Colgate's Moore earns Nike FCS Executive of the Year award

HAMILTON, N.Y. - Colgate University Vice President and Director of Athletics, Dr. Nicki Moore, has been selected as the 2022 Nike Executive of the Year for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) institutions.
Moore was selected by Women Leaders in College Sports. She was one of three athletics directors nation-wide to receive the honor, but was the only one at an FCS school.
"As with any leadership recognition, the true credit belongs to the student-athletes, coaches, staff, and administrators who have generated the success - in academics and athletics, and in the lives impacted through athletics," said Moore. "Any success I have enjoyed has been co-created with the incredible people whom I've worked alongside, has been supported by my selfless family and the leaders I've served, and has been underwritten by the alumni, donors and fans who believe in the transformative power of intercollegiate athletics within higher education."
Moore served as the President of the FCS Athletics Director Association (FCS ADA) in the 2021-22 academic year where she helped lead efforts to improve Division I athletics in various areas including access to and participation in D-I national championships, representation in D-I governance, and revenue distribution.
She also has served as a member of the NCAA Strategic Visioning and Planning Committee, a member of the NCAA Mental Health Task Force, and is a Fellow of the Collegiate Clinical/Counseling Sports Psychology Association. Moore was the first Vice President of the FCS ADA prior to becoming the President.
"Champion is a word that we often use in our field of college athletics. Nicki personifies a different interpretation of the word champion," said Colgate Deputy Athletics Director Juliana Smith. "She demonstrates what it means to be a champion for others, for causes that she believes in, and for causes that are important to those around her. Nicki's relentless pursuit of creating space for others to be heard, to be successful, and to thrive is unmatched. Not only does she exhibit this behavior to hundreds of student-athletes, staff, and coaches, but she also pushes those around her to do the same."
Moore has been at Colgate since June 2018, where she has helped move the athletics department forward in many ways including the introduction of organizational changes for the University's Division of Physical Education, Recreation, and Athletics.
She has also lead the athletics department's involvement in the Third-Century Plan, a major transformative initiative for touching on all aspects of Colgate's student experience.
Within that plan, Moore has helped secure funds for the renovation of the Reid Athletics Center on campus, which will improve the facility with the addition of a new basketball and volleyball arena, and will double the size of the existing health and performance center for sports medicine, strength, and conditioning, among other additions.
During Moore's tenure at Colgate, Raiders teams have won eight conference championships, competed in 12 NCAA and Intercollegiate Rowing Association national competitions, and boast one of the nation's highest graduation rates at 97%.
In 2021-22, Colgate placed a record 350 student-athletes on the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll.
"Women Leaders has been an integral part of my professional development and advancement, so I am especially humbled and grateful to receive this award from this impactful organization," said Moore. "I am just one in a long line of great ADs at Colgate, and I am very excited about the future as we embark on realizing the promise of Colgate's Third-Century Plan. Great things are ahead, and I am so very thankful to do this work that I love, and to be acknowledged for it."
