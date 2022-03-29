Colgate men's basketball coach signs contract extension following historic season

HAMILTON, N.Y. – Following a second consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament this year, Colgate University’s men’s basketball coach Matt Langel has agreed to extend his contract through 2030.
Langel became the winningest coach of all time for the university this past season after 15 consecutive wins for the Raiders and a fifth Patriot League championship.
“The leadership of this institution, the support we’ve received, the excitement of a new athletics facility on the horizon, and the partnership that we’ve had makes me feel really good about what we’re continuing to do. To get a commitment like Colgate has given to us – I’ll never take that for granted and I am extremely appreciative,” Langel said.
Langel is also a finalist for the Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year Award, which goes to a top Division I college basketball coach each year.