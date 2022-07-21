Comets 2022-23 home opener opponent revealed; team to start season on road

UTICA, N.Y. - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced the 2022-23 season home openers for all 32 teams, Wednesday, with the Utica Comets learning their opponent for their first game at the Adirondack Bank Center and when they'll drop the puck on their 10th year in existence.
Utica had previously announced their home opener will be on Monday, October 17, the same date as last season's home opener, and the 35th anniversary of the debut of the former Utica Devils at The Aud.
Wednesday's announcement revealed that the Comets will be hosting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in this year's home opener, the first time Utica has faced the Pens to kick off the home slate.
That won't be the first time the Comets take the ice in the 2022-23 campaign though.
Utica will open the season two days earlier, on Saturday, October 15, on the road against the Hershey Bears.
It will also be the first time the Comets open the regular season against the Bears in their 10-year history.
Puck drop for both of those contests will be at 7 p.m. on those respective dates.
League-wide, each team will play a 72-game schedule in the upcoming regular season.
The full season schedule for all teams will be released on Thursday.