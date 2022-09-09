Comets announce preseason schedule with pair of exhibition games

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets announced their preseason schedule ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, Thursday.
The preseason slate will consist of two exhibition games beginning on Friday, October 7 against the arch-rival Syracuse Crunch at the Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.
Following that game, the Comets will hit the road for the second and final tune-up against the rival Rochester Americans at the Blue Cross Arena on Sunday, October 9 at 5 p.m.
Utica will open up its 10th anniversary regular season the following weekend, with the season opener on Saturday, October 15 on the road versus the Hershey Bears and the home opener against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Monday, October 17.