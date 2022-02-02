Comets back on hot streak after slow start to January thanks to 'next man up' mentality

UTICA, N.Y. - After starting off the calendar year slowly by going 3-4-0-0 in the first seven games during January, the Utica Comets have gotten back on track, winning five of their last six games since.
During the latest hot streak, the Comets are 5-0-1 and have earned 11 of a possible 12 points. Utica has also outscored opponents 24-12 in this stretch.
The run has propelled them back to the top of the AHL standings, where at 25-5-5-0, they hold the league's best winning percentage at .786.
With his hot play in the month of January, rookie forward Alexander Holtz was named AHL Rookie of the Month.
The seventh overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft scored five goals and had eight assists for 13 points in 10 games during the month. He now has 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in 21 games played with the Comets this year.
The Comets return to action for a three-game homestand this week, beginning on Wednesday night against the Laval Rocket. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.
