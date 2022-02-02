 Skip to main content
Comets back on hot streak after slow start to January thanks to 'next man up' mentality

After starting the calendar year going 3-4 in the team's first seven games, the Comets have now won five of their last six and have secured 11 of a possible 12 points in that span.

UTICA, N.Y. - After starting off the calendar year slowly by going 3-4-0-0 in the first seven games during January, the Utica Comets have gotten back on track, winning five of their last six games since.

During the latest hot streak, the Comets are 5-0-1 and have earned 11 of a possible 12 points. Utica has also outscored opponents 24-12 in this stretch.

The run has propelled them back to the top of the AHL standings, where at 25-5-5-0, they hold the league's best winning percentage at .786.

With his hot play in the month of January, rookie forward Alexander Holtz was named AHL Rookie of the Month.

The seventh overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft scored five goals and had eight assists for 13 points in 10 games during the month. He now has 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in 21 games played with the Comets this year.

The Comets return to action for a three-game homestand this week, beginning on Wednesday night against the Laval Rocket. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

To hear what the team had to say about the recent resurgence, click on the video above

