Comets balance resting, getting healthy while staying prepared during hiatus before playoff journey begins

UTICA, N.Y. - The Calder Cup Playoffs have begun, but Utica Comets have earned themselves a bit of a rest before they get their postseason journey underway.
As the top seed in the North Division at 43-20-8-1, the Comets have a bye in the first round, and await the winner of a best-of-three series between division rivals Belleville Senators and Rochester Americans to determine their opponent for the North Division Semifinals.
As of Thursday night, the Amerks hold a 1-0 series edge after coming from behind 3-0 to win 4-3 in Game 1, Wednesday.
This week, the Comets have been balancing resting and recovering from the grind of the regular season, while still practicing hard and staying in game shape in preparation of the series, which will start next Tuesday.
There's a debate in sports on whether or not it's better to have a bit of a lay-off, or whether it's better to remain consistently playing.
To hear what the Comets had to say about where they stand on the hiatus, click on the video above.