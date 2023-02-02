Comets battle back from late two-goal deficit to earn point, fall to Crunch in shootout

UTICA, N.Y. - After giving up a one-goal lead in the third, the Utica Comets bounced back from a late two-goal deficit to force overtime and earn a point in the standings, but eventually fell to rival Syracuse Crunch 4-3 in a shootout at the Adirondack Bank Center, Wednesday.
In the opening period, the Comets struck first while on a four-minute power play due to a high-sticking call. Robbie Russo skated down the wall and ripped a laser of a shot from the hash marks that beat Crunch goalie Hugo Alnefelt on the short side, 6:41 in, to give Utica a 1-0 lead. The goal was the defenseman's fourth of the season and was assisted by Graeme Clarke and Brian Halonen.
Following a scoreless second period, the Comets took a 1-0 lead into the third, but just 2:20 in, the lead evaporated as Darren Raddysh got the Crunch on the board.
Shortly after, Alex Barre-Boulet had his usual effect on a game against Utica as he scored on the power play, at 5:11, to give Syracuse its first lead of the game at 2-1. Just 1:09 later, at 6:20 of the third, Trevor Carrick blasted a shot that Comets goalie Nico Daws got a piece of before it trickled over the goal line, to give the Crunch a two-goal lead.
With just 3:21 remaining in regulation and the Comets' net empty, Jack Dugan brought Utica back within one off a scramble in the offensive zone for his seventh of the year. Halonen and Tyce Thompson earned assists on the play.
Then, with 1:18 left, Simon Nemec ripped a shot from the blue line that beat Alnefelt to send the Aud faithful into a frenzy with the game all tied up at 3-3. It was the rookie defenseman's fifth of the year, assisted by Thompson and Brian Pinho.
Each team earned a point as the game headed to overtime, and despite chances for each in the extra session, the game would go to a shootout to decide it.
The shootout went seven rounds with Nolan Stevens keeping the Comets alive in the third round with a goal after Jaydon Dureau broke through for Syracuse in the second. In the seventh round, Lucas Edmonds would beat Daws low before Alnefelt robbed Ryan Schmelzer to seal the win for the Crunch.
Daws finished the game with 21 saves on 24 shots, as the second place Comets fall to 22-14-5-1. Utica is now 2-4-0-1 against Syracuse this season.
The team heads to Hartford on Friday, where they will take on the Wolf Pack before returning home on Saturday for a tilt against the Providence Bruins to wrap things up heading into the all-star break.
Both games start at 7 p.m.