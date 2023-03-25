Comets begin huge stretch with win over rival Crunch at home

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets entered Friday night with just 11 games remaining in the regular season, all against North Division opponents, and got the home stretch underway with a big 4-3 win against arch-rival Syracuse Crunch at the Adirondack Bank Center.
With the win, Utica pulled back into second place in the division, after both teams entered the contest with 68 points in the standings - with Syracuse holding the tiebreaker due to points percentage with one less game played.
The Comets jumped out to the lead 11:38 into the first period as Brian Halonen scored his 17th of the season, on the power play, backhanding a rebound - off a Robbie Russo shot - from the top of the crease past Crunch goalie Max Legace. Graeme Clarke also assisted on the goal.
However, the Crunch responded just under two minutes later, at 13:34, as Lucas Edmonds scored on a rebound in the slot, and the teams skated to the first intermission tied at 1-1.
In the second, nearly midway through, Timur Ibragimov found himself on a short breakaway after getting a pass from Brian Pinho, and snapped a shot through on the blocker side of Legace for his third of the season to give the Comets another lead at 2-1, 9:54 in. Reilly Walsh notched the secondary assist on the play.
Utica got an insurance marker before the end of the frame, with Pinho deflecting a Walsh shot in front of the net for his 10th goal of the season. Jeremy Groleau also chipped in on the play as the Comets took a 3-1 lead into the dressing room after two periods.
The home side struck again 6:42 into the third with Tyler Wotherspoon ripping a slap shot from the point into the net for his fourth of the year, off an assist from Simon Nemec to give Utica a crucial three-goal lead. Clarke was originally credited with the goal after screening the goalie in front, he did not end up with a point on the play.
That goal would prove to be the game-winner as Gage Goncalves pulled the Crunch back within two 8:50 in, and Cole Koepke got Syracuse to within one with just 59 seconds remaining.
However, the Comets would hang on with Isaac Poulter making 24 saves in the win.
Utica will now host the Rochester Americans on Saturday at 7 p.m. before traveling out to Syracuse for a rematch with the Crunch to wrap up a three-in-three on Sunday.
The Comets sit two points ahead of Syracuse for second, and five points ahead of fourth-place Rochester, with four meetings left with each.