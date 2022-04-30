Comets bested by desperate Amerks on eve of regular season finale

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Utica Comets opened up the final weekend of the regular season by playing their first game in over a week against a desperate opponent, and it showed.
Facing elimination from playoff contention with a loss in the game, the Amerks controlled the play from the first period on to keep their season alive, handing the Comets a lopsided 8-1 loss at Blue Cross Arena, Friday.
With Nico Daws getting the start in goal, Utica found itself down by four after 20 minutes of play thanks to goals from Jack Quinn at 6:30 in, a power play goal by Sean Malone at 9:17 in, and a pair by JJ Peterka at 12:55 and 15:56.
It didn't get much better in the middle frame as the Amerks netted three more with former Comet Josh Teves scoring just 1:34 in, Peterka putting in his third on a penalty shot 2:06 in, and Linus Weissbach adding one 6:28 in.
The one bright spot for Utica came 17:29 into the second with Chase De Leo scoring on a one-timer after a feed from A.J. Greer for his 19th of the season. Michael Vukojevic also assisted on the Comets' lone goal.
From there, Brandon Biro would round out the scoring short handed in the final minute of the game before a merciful buzzer would end it.
Daws stopped nine shots on 13 attempts before he was pulled in favor of Akira Schmid, who made 18 saves on 22 shots in relief.
The Comets drop to 42-20-8-1, and close out the regular season on Saturday with game 72 in Providence against the Bruins at 7:05 p.m.