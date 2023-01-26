Comets blanked at home in forgettable performance against Checkers

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay to the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&