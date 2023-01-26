Comets blanked at home in forgettable performance against Checkers

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets appeared to be a step behind all night resulting in a 4-0 shutout loss at home to the Charlotte Checkers at the Adirondack Bank Center, Wednesday.
Coming off the completion of their previously suspended home opener against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday, the Comets looked a bit sluggish out of the gates, with the eventual game-winner coming just 11:10 into the game off the stick of Connor Bunnaman.
In the second period, Charlotte added two more goals to their lead. The first of the frame came on a backhand shot off the rush from Justin Sourdiff, 2:15 in. The second was a power play goal, at 14:08, a rebound put home by Riley Nash after an initial save from Comets goalie Nico Daws.
Leading 3-0 in the third, the Checkers were able to get one more past Daws, with the scoring concluding at 6:38 with Gerry Mayhew getting in the goal column after an assist earlier in the game.
Daws made 24 saves on 28 shots in the game, as the Comets drop to 21-13-5-1 on the season.
Utica returns to action on Friday, in Syracuse, where they will take on their Galaxy Cup rival Crunch. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.
The team will then return to The Aud on Saturday to face the Providence Bruins, also with a 7 p.m. start.