Comets bounce back after another blown lead to beat Rocket in overtime

UTICA, N.Y. - It appeared to be heading towards a repeat from Wednesday with the Comets giving up a two-goal lead, but this time around, the team was able to rally for a 3-2 overtime win over the Laval Rocket at the Adirondack Bank Center, Friday.
Alexander Holtz was the overtime hero, and along with his OT winner, notched an assist in the contest.
A.J. Greer got the scoring going 14:27 into the first period, wristing a shot post-to-post from the slot off a feed from Holtz. Frederik Gauthier also assisted on the play.
Greer doubled the Comets lead with 1:12 remaining in the frame, snaping a shot five-hole on Laval goalie Kevin Poulin, for his second of the game. Joe Gambardella and Fabian Zetterlund assisted on Greer's seventh of the year.
For the second straight game, the Rocket would come back to tie it with Tory Dello scoring 13:56 into the second, and Corey Schueneman evening it up 8:27 into the third.
Regulation wouldn't be enough, so the teams went to the extra frame, where just 21 seconds in Holtz went end-to-end ripping a laser past Poulin glove side to win it.
Akira Schmid returned to the Comets crease after an NHL stint with the New Jersey Devils. He made 20 saves in the game.
The Comets improve to 26-6-5-0 with the win.
The team is back in action Saturday when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds.