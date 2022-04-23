Comets bounce back after giving up lead late, beat Amerks in overtime to close out regular season home slate

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets had one more trick up their sleeves for the fans in their regular season home finale at the Adirondack Bank Center against the Rochester Americans, giving up the lead late, but bouncing back to win 3-2 in overtime, Friday.
Despite owning most of the scoring chances in the first period, the North Division champs found themselves down by one heading into the locker room after a breakaway goal from JJ Peterka opened the scoring 13:04 into the opening frame.
In the second period, the Comets special teams once again shined. With the team short-handed just past the seven minute mark, Tyler Irvine found himself with plenty of real estate on a breakaway. His backhand attempt was stopped by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, but following it up to bury the rebound was captain Ryan Schmelzer to tie the game at 1-1.
Then the power play would go to work as, just seconds into the man advantage, Alexander Holtz snapped a shot to the back of the net from the face-off dot for his 26th goal of the year to give Utica its first lead of the game, with just 1:38 remaining. Reilly Walsh and A.J. Greer assisted on the go-ahead goal.
Late in the third period, the Amerks would equalize with Sean Malone roofing a rebound, in front, over the shoulder of Nico Daws for a power play goal with just 1:07 remaining to send the game into overtime.
In the extra frame, 1:11 in, Joe Gambardella found a streaking Walsh back door off the rush. Walsh's initial attempt was stopped, but he jammed home his own rebound to end the game, and give the Comets the win.
Daws returned to the Utica net for the first time since Feb. 18, after being re-assigned from a lengthy stay with the New Jersey Devils. He made 26 saves in the game.
The Comets improve to 42-19-8-1 this season, and now have 93 points in the standings.
They'll close out the regular season with a pair of games on the road next weekend, on Friday, Apr. 29 against these same Amerks, and the following night in Providence against the Bruins.