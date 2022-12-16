Comets bounce back at home, skate to win against Islanders

Utica, N.Y. — The Utica Comets welcomed the Bridgeport Islanders inside the Adirondack Bank Center for the first time this season and rolled to a commanding 5-2 win.
The lone goal of the first session came via the stick of Islanders' Ruslan Iskhakov as the lefty wristed a shot past Comets net minder MacKenzie Blackwood giving Bridgeport the early lead.
The scoring picked up in the second as Utica broke through with a two-man advantage at 16:14. With assists coming from Reilly Walsh and Nolan Stevens, Nolan Foote scored his seventh goal of the season and tied the game. Bridgeport would respond in the same period as Parker Wotherspoon, brother of Comet Tyler Wotherspoon, scored to give the Islanders a lead with a mere nine seconds left to play in the frame.
The fireworks (at least for the Comets) began in the third and they were as loud as ever. Utica quickly tied the game on Joe Gambardellas' third goal of the season just 1:51 into the last 20. The highlight of the night was 'brought to you by' Comets captain Ryan Schmelzer as he split two defenders and dangled his way towards the goalie, sending the puck on a date with the back of the net. Utica led for the first time all night, 3-2, and the team wasn't done scoring. Before the final horn, Comets added a pair of goals, the first of which was Tyce Thompson's fifth of the season as Brian Pinho set Thompson up with a beautiful pass. Later, Foote went on to add an empty netter and sent the Utica faithful home with a win.
Looking ahead, the Comets will wrap up a three-game home stand on Saturday, December 17 against Springfield, after which they will head on the road for games versus Cleveland and Rochester.