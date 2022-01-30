Comets bounce back, net a win against Rochester in the flower city

UTICA, NY – Of the five losses the Utica Comets (24-5-5-0) have suffered this season, three of them have come at the skates of the Rochester Americans (21-13-2-1).
Tonight was a different story, as Utica rose victorious in a 4-2 win, featuring a hat trick from Comets' leading goal scorer Fabian Zetterlund.
The Amerks opened the game with a score in the first period thanks to winger Barndon Biro. With 2:22 left in the session, Utica's Robbie Russo found Fabian Zetterlund with room to get a shot off – Zetterlund netted his 14th goal of the season, with more to follow. On the ensuing puck drop, Comets' directed the puck towards the Rochester zone, netminder Matt Robson misplayed it, awarding an easy goal to Utica's Aarne Talvitie who found himself in the right place at the most opportunistic time. Comets led 2-1 heading into the middle frame.
The Amerks tied the game seven minutes in to the second period as Michael Mersch delivered a strike, guiding the puck past Utica's goalie, Nico Daws. Just around six minutes later, the Comets regained the lead as history repeated itself from the first session - Russo plus Zetterland equaled 3-2 Utica.
Zetterland scored an empty netter to round out the hat trick, and the Comets skate away with a 4-2 victory. Utica is back in action tomorrow evening as they stay on the road to face Cleveland. Puck drop set for 5 p.m.