Comets bounce back, skate over the Bears in Hershey, Pennsylvania

UTICA, NY – The Comets got sweet revenge on Sunday evening as they beat the Hershey Bears with a final score of 3-2.
The Bears handed the Comets their 10th loss of the season on Friday in shut-out fashion, but Sunday spelled a different song.
Goaltenders Akira Schmid and Vitek Vanecek (Hershey) kept a clean sheet until the third frame, in which Joe Gamberdella scored a back hander just 16 seconds in, giving Utica a 1-0 advantage with majority of the period still to be played. With over 11 minutes in the third, Hershey outshot Utica 28-19 but to no avail as they could not send one past Schmid. Around the same time, Nikita Okhotiuk shot from distance, the puck went off the stick of Ryan Schmelzer then the skates of a Hershey player into the net, extending Utica's lead 2-0. With 8:33 left to play Bears' defenseman Jake Massie scored his first goal in a Hershey sweater, trimming the Comets lead. In desperation time, Hershey pulled its goaltender after which Fredrick Gauthier cut-off a pass and found Schmelzer for an empty netter for his second of the day.
The Comets skate away with their league leading 31st win of the season. The team begins the month of March in Syracuse for a back-to-back meeting with the Crunch on Friday and Saturday night before returning to the Adirondack Bank Center on Wednesday, March 9th for a third consecutive game versus Syracuse.