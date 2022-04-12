Comets clinch spot in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets came into Monday on a four-game losing streak and are inactive until Friday, but thanks to some help from out of town, can celebrate the completion of one of their season-long goals.
With the Belleville Senators losing 5-1 in regulation to the Laval Rocket on Monday, the Comets have officially clinched a berth into the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.
With this bid, Utica returns to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season while the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.
There were no playoffs held in 2019-20 or 2020-21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It marks the first time the AHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils qualifies for the postseason since the then-Albany Devils in the 2016-17 campaign.
The Comets become the tenth team in the league to clinch a spot in the playoffs, second in the Eastern Conference behind the Charlotte Checkers.
Sitting at 39-18-7-1 (86 pts., 0.662 pts. %) through 65 games this year, the Comets now set their sights on the North Division regular season title as their magic number to lock up the top spot in the division sits at eight.
As of the end of the night on Monday, with Belleville's loss, the Comets would match-up with the winner of a first round series between the Toronto Marlies and Rochester Americans.
Utica has seven games remaining in the regular season.
They return to action for a pair of home games on Friday against the Syracuse Crunch and on Saturday against the Senators.